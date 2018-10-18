18 October 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Nabbed for Rape of Niece (2)

Tagged:

Related Topics

A TWENTY-year-old man was arrested yesterday at Outjo for allegedly kidnapping and raping his two-year-old niece.

The spokesperson of the police in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, confirmed the arrest of the man on charges of kidnapping and rape.

She said the suspect allegedly lured the child from her parents' home, together with two other children from the same house, on Tuesday morning.

The two other children returned home after about an hour, but without the victim. Family members then started looking for her around the location.

"They also asked the suspect if he had seen her," Mbeha said.

At about 19h00, the police were informed about the incident, and joined the search in the bushes behind the Camp Five informal settlement, but to no avail.

Yesterday morning, a member of the community found the child lying at the scene where it is suspected she was raped.

The little girl is recovering at the Outjo District Hospital.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court today facing two charges. Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

Namibia

Russian Buys Four Farms

RUSSIAN billionaire Rashid Sardarov bought four additional farms outside Windhoek for more than N$43 million, despite a… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.