Namibia: Man Nabbed for Rape of Niece (2)

A TWENTY-year-old man was arrested yesterday at Outjo for allegedly kidnapping and raping his two-year-old niece.

The spokesperson of the police in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, confirmed the arrest of the man on charges of kidnapping and rape.

She said the suspect allegedly lured the child from her parents' home, together with two other children from the same house, on Tuesday morning.

The two other children returned home after about an hour, but without the victim. Family members then started looking for her around the location.

"They also asked the suspect if he had seen her," Mbeha said.

At about 19h00, the police were informed about the incident, and joined the search in the bushes behind the Camp Five informal settlement, but to no avail.

Yesterday morning, a member of the community found the child lying at the scene where it is suspected she was raped.

The little girl is recovering at the Outjo District Hospital.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court today facing two charges. Police investigations continue.

