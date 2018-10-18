18 October 2018

Namibia: Farmer, Workers Arrested for Assaulting Neighbour

By Luqman Cloete

A FARMER in the Maltahöhe district and his four workers were arrested on Monday, and are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after they allegedly assaulted another area farmer, Theofilus Jakob Nghilundwa.

The five - Salom Gerhardus Maritz (40), who is the owner of farm Kanub, Charles Coetzee (37), Elvis Eiman (29), Ben Dimbandwa (20), and a 17-year-old youth - made a brief appearance in the Mariental Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Each of the suspects was granted bail of N$2 000, and their case was postponed to 27 November to allow for further police investigations.

Hardap police regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, yesterday said the five accused allegedly found the victim stranded with a flat tyre on the D804 gravel road.

Maritz then allegedly ordered his workers to hold Nghilundwa's arms securely before beating him in the face and kicking him all over his body.

Clay said Nghilundwa, who is also a farmer in the Maltahöhe district, lost two teeth during the attack.

He said it is still unknown what had triggered the assault, although sources in the farming community claimed there was a heated argument over a livestock transport permit before the incident.

The group allegedly wanted to know whether Nghilundwa had a permit for the animals he was transporting.

