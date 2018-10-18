Ghana: 33 Police Prosecutors Undergo Refresher Training

Thirty-three police prosecutors from Accra and Tema have benefited from a two-day refresher training on criminal prosecution, in Accra, to help them improve their work.

In particular, the training was to build on the knowledge and skills of prosecutors as well as improve the relationship between police prosecutors and attorneys from the office of the Attorney-General.

It was organised by Law and Development Associates (LADA) Institute, a non-profit organisation that focuses on human rights capacity building and advocacy with a strong emphasis on gender mainstreaming.

The workshop consisted of classroom lectures, during which subjects on Criminal Law, Law of Evidence, Criminal Procedure and Courtroom Practices were taught by State Attorneys and other legal practitioners from the bar and the bench.

Expatiating on the training to the media, William Kpobi, Chief State Attorney at the Attorney-General's Department, said the refresher workshop was a follow-up to a previous organised nationwide, expressing optimism that the training would enhance the skills of police officers appointed to prosecute crimes on behalf of the Attorney-General.

According to Mr Kpobi, the role performed by the officers as prosecutors was a constitutional function of the Attorney-General, "which through a statutory delegation they have been tasked to perform some aspects."

The Chief State Attorney said continuous training of the officers would help to update their knowledge of the changing trends in the prosecution system, and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the knowledge acquired meaningfully.

He said the feedback from judges indicated that the prosecutors had gained appreciable knowledge of the law, which had boosted their moral and confidence, "and now they no longer get easily intimidated by robust defence lawyers."