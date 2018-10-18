Ghana: Japanese Company to Establish Nano Fibre Factory in Ghana

M-TEchX Inc, a Japanese Nano Technology Company is to establish a plant in Ghana to produce Nano fibre for oil and gas and medical cleaning in the country.

Nano fibre made from plastics is used for cleaning spillages in the oil and gas and petroleum industries and for cleaning of hospitals as well as cultivation of crops.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of M-TechX Inc, Hiroyoshi Sota who announced this in Accra yesterday when he led a delegation to pay a working visit to the Director General of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, said his outfit was one of the few companies in the world which had done in-depth research on Nano Technology and to embark on the mass production of nano fibre.

The delegation included Naoto Nikai, advisor of M-TechX Inc and former Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, the Executive Director of the company, Joseph Bonney and Terry Owusu Agyei, Business Development Director in charge of African Region.

M-TEchX is currently seeking certification and testing of its products to begin commercial production which is expected to start in March next year.

Mr Sota said his outfit decided to invest in Ghana and use the country as a hub to enter other markets in the sub-region due to the country's political and economic stability.

He said the objective of M-TEchX was to help industrialise the Ghanaian economy as part of the government's industrialisation Ghana beyond aid agenda and also create jobs for the youth.

"We at M-TechX Inc think our decision to establish a plan for the production of nano fibre is a real industrial revolution for Ghana," Mr Sota said.

Mr Bonney for his part said as a Ghanaian, he was proud to woo the company into the country, since there were other Asian markets the company would have entered.

He said the company would partner waste management companies to collect the plastic waste generated in the country for the production of the nano fibre, stressing that the partnership would help address the plastic waste menace facing the country.

The Executive Director said Nano technology went beyond oil and gas sector and could be used in the real estate, agriculture and health industries.

Mr Bonney said the company was putting strategies in place to export the nano plastics which would be produced in the country to other parts of the world.

"The establishment of the Nano fibre plant in Ghana would help in technology transfer and create jobs for the youth," he said.

The CEO of GSA, Prof Doodo said the GSA signed a Memorandum of understanding with the company to begin the production of Nano fibre in the country.

He said the project was in line with the government vision to partner and support the private sector to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

"In the current knowledge and technological economy, we in Ghana need quality and high paying jobs for our youth," he said.

Prof. Doodo said the production of the nano fibre would help the country to tackle oil spillage and also help to control fire at filling stations, adding that the nano fibre would help address the current arrangement where filling stations use sand to control fire in times of fire at the stations.

He pledged that the GSA would support the company to explain the nano technology to Ghanaians.