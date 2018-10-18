18 October 2018

Ghana: NTC GJA Chapter Enrolls On GJA Group Welfare Policy

By Julius Yao Petetsi

THE Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) yesterday engaged its members at the New Times Corporation (NTC) on its new insurance package for them.

Dubbed: "Assured Group Welfare Policy," the insurance policy is being done in collaboration with Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited (SLIG).

The roll-out of the insurance policy follows the introduction of a housing policy for GJA members.

Vice president of the association, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, interacting with members of the NTC local chapter of the GJA said the insurance formed part of the association's welfare package for members of good standing.

According to her, the insurance package would not only apply to the due-paying member alone but other immediate relations including parents, spouses and children.

It does not only apply in the case of death but for life experiences like marriages, naming ceremonies among others, she added.

Members who, however, would not benefit from the scheme in two years, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei said were entitled to 75 per cent of their contributions over the period.

Mrs Asante-Agyei encouraged members to take advantage of the insurance package in order not to find themselves wanting in time of need.

