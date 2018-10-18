18 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NADMA, Greater Accra Chiefs Meet Over Man-Made Disasters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lawrence Markwei

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Greater Accra Region has met with members of the Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, to discuss ways of minimising man-made disasters in the region.

The NADMO office led by the regional director, Mr Archibald Cobbina also used the opportunity to introduce the regional leadership of NADMO to the eminent chiefs.

Mr Cobbina thanked the august house for the reception given to his entourage and the assurance given by the chiefs to collaborate with the NADMO office to curb man-made disasters in the bud.

He appealed to the chiefs to ensure that protected areas such as wetlands were not encroached since indiscriminate siting of buildings on them was one of the factors leading to floods in certain areas.

Mr Cobbina also asked the chiefs to give out lands which were well demarcated with provision of both social and economic amenities to promote well-designed communities.

He said that NADMO was ready to work with the chiefs to help curb the recurring man-made disasters in the region with the pledge of making available the contact line of all district directors to the traditional councils.

Nene Atiapa, the vice president of the house said that there was the need to build a strong relationship with the NADMO office to get them at the forefront of undesirable natural events whenever they occurred.

He also called for a close collaboration of NADMO with the Town and Country Planning Departments in the various districts so as to enhance community designs and distribution of relief items whenever needed.

Nene Atiapa encouraged NADMO to be proactive in their line of work in order to reduce the occurrence of disasters adding that the formation of a disaster groups in the communities would help prevent some of the disasters.

Ghana

NTC GJA Chapter Enrolls On GJA Group Welfare Policy

THE Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) yesterday engaged its members at the New Times Corporation (NTC) on its new… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.