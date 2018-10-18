Ghana: NADMA, Greater Accra Chiefs Meet Over Man-Made Disasters

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Greater Accra Region has met with members of the Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, to discuss ways of minimising man-made disasters in the region.

The NADMO office led by the regional director, Mr Archibald Cobbina also used the opportunity to introduce the regional leadership of NADMO to the eminent chiefs.

Mr Cobbina thanked the august house for the reception given to his entourage and the assurance given by the chiefs to collaborate with the NADMO office to curb man-made disasters in the bud.

He appealed to the chiefs to ensure that protected areas such as wetlands were not encroached since indiscriminate siting of buildings on them was one of the factors leading to floods in certain areas.

Mr Cobbina also asked the chiefs to give out lands which were well demarcated with provision of both social and economic amenities to promote well-designed communities.

He said that NADMO was ready to work with the chiefs to help curb the recurring man-made disasters in the region with the pledge of making available the contact line of all district directors to the traditional councils.

Nene Atiapa, the vice president of the house said that there was the need to build a strong relationship with the NADMO office to get them at the forefront of undesirable natural events whenever they occurred.

He also called for a close collaboration of NADMO with the Town and Country Planning Departments in the various districts so as to enhance community designs and distribution of relief items whenever needed.

Nene Atiapa encouraged NADMO to be proactive in their line of work in order to reduce the occurrence of disasters adding that the formation of a disaster groups in the communities would help prevent some of the disasters.