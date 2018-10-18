18 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Gma Produces 5 Million Bags of Wheat-Flour

Luanda — The GMA Consortium recorded from June 2017 to September 2018 a total production of more than 250,000 tons of wheat-flour, which is equivalent to 5 million bags (50 kg bags) of the product, reason why the company's board has made a positive assessment of its production just over one year after its launching

On a press note that has reached ANGOP, GMA's executive director, César Rasgado, calls for governmental support and protection to the national mill industry.

He stresses that there is need to protect the local wheat-flour production industry by controlling the quality and quantity that is imported.

He also points out some of the main difficulties being faced by the company, such as the currency devaluations, problems in obtaining foreign exchanges to buy the raw-material and equipment, and the high costs of financial operations.

On the note, César Rasgado also states that GMA's capacity is not being fully explored, adding that it is only functioning at 70 per cent of its real capacity.

To implement the project, GMA received an investment of USD 100 million.

