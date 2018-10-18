18 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Major Taxpayers' Revenue Grows 18 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The tax revenue from non-oil taxes of major taxpayers reached 504.3 billion kwanzas from January to September, an increase of 18 percent over the same period of last year.

The data were released Wednesday in Luanda by the Director of the Major Taxpayers' Directorate, Edna Silveira Caposso during the 3rd Methodological Meeting of the Major Taxpayers.

In 2017, revenues stood at 426.2 billion kwanzas, while in 2016 they totaled 514 billion kwanzas.

Despite the current context in which the country lives, the taxpayers continue to correspond with expectations in terms of collection, according to the official.

The implementation of VAT in Angola, tax foreclosures / garnishment, nuances of the optional nature and the merely devolutive effect of the hierarchical resource, are among other topics scheduled for this meeting.

Angola

Infrastructure Construction Costs U.S$99.5 Billion

The Angolan Government invested nearly US $ 99.5 billion between 2002 and 2015 in the construction and reconstruction of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.