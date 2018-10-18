Angola: Major Taxpayers' Revenue Grows 18 Percent

Luanda — The tax revenue from non-oil taxes of major taxpayers reached 504.3 billion kwanzas from January to September, an increase of 18 percent over the same period of last year.

The data were released Wednesday in Luanda by the Director of the Major Taxpayers' Directorate, Edna Silveira Caposso during the 3rd Methodological Meeting of the Major Taxpayers.

In 2017, revenues stood at 426.2 billion kwanzas, while in 2016 they totaled 514 billion kwanzas.

Despite the current context in which the country lives, the taxpayers continue to correspond with expectations in terms of collection, according to the official.

The implementation of VAT in Angola, tax foreclosures / garnishment, nuances of the optional nature and the merely devolutive effect of the hierarchical resource, are among other topics scheduled for this meeting.