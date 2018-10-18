Photo: Daily News

Luanda — The Angolan Government invested nearly US $ 99.5 billion between 2002 and 2015 in the construction and reconstruction of economic and social infrastructure.

Among the infrastructures are roads, bridges, railways, airports, ports, dams, electricity and water distribution networks, hospitals, schools, housing, public buildings, among others.

However, the evaluation of the quality of these infrastructures "is not in an encouraging position", putting the country in 141place in the international competitiveness index, according to the Minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

The official based on the data of the Report of the International Economic Forum 2014/2015.

Taking into account Angola's macroeconomic context, it is necessary for the Government to work in the search for innovative ideas capable of securing adequate sources of financing to leverage the provision of support infrastructures for socio-economic growth and development .

In order to achieve this objective, the Government is working on the implementation of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) process, which aims to serve as a source of financing for infrastructure and to improve the delivery and efficiency of services, as well as the quality of public goods.

The implementation of this process has already begun with the holding of training seminars for public and private sector managers, with a view to ensuring the adequate technical training and preparation of their members and sectors targeted.

The minister was a lecturing on the "Focus on the strategic context of PPPs" and "Infrastructure finance in emerging markets" themes, said that the World Bank is available to share its experiences in PPP matters and to collaborate with the Angolan Government, in order to seek the best players in the world market, with a view to guaranteeing the quality and durability of public goods.

The seminar will be held from 17 to 19 this month at the offices of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).