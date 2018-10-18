18 October 2018

Angola: Namibia Reaffirms Co-Operation With Angola

Luanda — The Namibian ambassador to Angola, Cláudia Grace Uushona, last Wednesday in Luanda manifested her country's willingness to strengthen the co-operation with the Angolan state in the domain of former combatants and war veterans.

Cláudia Grace Uushona - who spoke to journalists after having a meeting with the vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião - reaffirmed the existing historical ties between both countries.

In the ambit of the bilateral co-operation, Angola and Namibia have over fifty agreements, one of which in the sector of former combatants and war veterans.

The Namibian diplomat congratulated the vice president of the MPLA, Luísa Damião, on her election to a high post within the ruling party.

On a different audience, the vice president of the MPLA party received the ambassador of Cuba to Angola, Esther Armenteros Cárdenas.

The election of Luísa Damião in the party's sixth extraordinary congress was deemed by Esther Armenteros Cárdenas a just homage to Angolan women who have made many sacrifices for Angola.

