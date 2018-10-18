Angola Attends International Symposium On Trafficking of Cultural Property

Luanda — The Republic of Angola is participating on 17-19 October in Hanoi, Vietnam, in the 10th International Symposium on Trafficking of Cultural Property, Works of Art and Antiques.

The event, in which the country is being represented by the director of the National Institute for Cultural Heritage, Cecília Gourgel, among other aims, is intended to reinforce the fight against the illicit traffic of cultural property worldwide and bring awareness to cases of theft and forgery in this area.

The symposium is also an opportunity for specialists to exchange experiences and co-operate in the ambit of investigation and denunciation of crimes in the area of cultural property.