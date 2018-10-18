Tanzania: Chadema Central Committee Meets in Quest to Stem Fall Out

Dar es Salaam — Chadema central committee members led by the party's national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 held an emergency internal party meeting at Ledger Plaza Hotel, in Dar es Salaam to discuss various issues.

Among others, the committee summoned and interrogated Chadema MPs Anthony Komu (Moshi Rural) and Ubungo MP (Saed Kubenea) accusing them of planning to harm Ubungo Mayor Mr Boniface Jacob (Chadema), who is a member of their party.

While committee members were holed in the meeting, the duo MPs was instructed to wait outside the venue.

Later, at around 3 pm, the members enjoyed a lunch break that lasted for an hour.

When asked by journalists to give a brief about the ongoing meeting, the interviewed members declined to comment.

After the break, the members resumed their meeting, and later summoned the MPs each at a time for interrogation.

Moshi Rural MP Komu was the first to be interrogated for at least three hours and was later allowed to leave the meeting room.

"I am not allowed to give any comments about the ongoing meeting," said Mr Komu when he spoke to journalists shortly after the interrogation session.

At around 5pm, Mr Kubenea was also summoned into the meeting room for questioning.

Speaking to journalists, the Chadema director of 'Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs,' Mr John Mrema, stated: "We are in a meeting. Among others, the meeting is about the ongoing conflict between the three Chadema leaders."

"The leaders were summoned to give explanations on the matter. Tomorrow we will disseminate the meeting's resolutions concerning the matter," he added.