18 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Calf Born With Two Heads, Six Legs Stuns Murang'a Villagers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndung'u Gachane

A farmer in Kandara, Murang'a County witnessed a 'strange' birth of a calf with two heads and six legs.

The owner of the calf, Mary Wanjiru, said she had never witnessed such an incident for the over thirty years that she has been a dairy farmer.

Ms Wanjiru said the mother of the calf died after the rare birth because of heavy bleeding.

She said this was the fourth time the cow had given birth, noting that the other births were normal.

"The abnormality of this calf has provoked many questions, but we have no one to blame. This is one of God's wonders," she said.

Residents of Ng'araria village streamed to Ms Wanjiru's compound to have a look at the unusual calf.

Some onlookers took photos of the calf while others were terrified and speculated that a calamity had befallen the sleepy village.

The rare incident became the main subject of discussion all though Thursday at homes, schools, churches and eateries eliciting mixed reactions from the locals.

The calf died a few hours after it was born.

Kenya

Public Debt Burden to Hit U.S.$55 Billion

Kenya's public debt is expected to hit Sh5.6 trillion by next June and about Sh7 trillion in 2022 when President Uhuru… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.