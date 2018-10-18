Kenya: Calf Born With Two Heads, Six Legs Stuns Murang'a Villagers

A farmer in Kandara, Murang'a County witnessed a 'strange' birth of a calf with two heads and six legs.

The owner of the calf, Mary Wanjiru, said she had never witnessed such an incident for the over thirty years that she has been a dairy farmer.

Ms Wanjiru said the mother of the calf died after the rare birth because of heavy bleeding.

She said this was the fourth time the cow had given birth, noting that the other births were normal.

"The abnormality of this calf has provoked many questions, but we have no one to blame. This is one of God's wonders," she said.

Residents of Ng'araria village streamed to Ms Wanjiru's compound to have a look at the unusual calf.

Some onlookers took photos of the calf while others were terrified and speculated that a calamity had befallen the sleepy village.

The rare incident became the main subject of discussion all though Thursday at homes, schools, churches and eateries eliciting mixed reactions from the locals.

The calf died a few hours after it was born.