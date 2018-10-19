Rwanda: Skol to Award Rayon Sports' Best Players for 2017-18 Season Today

Skol Brewery LTD will this afternoon recognize - and give awards - the best three Rayon Sports players for the recently concluded 2017/2018 season.

The event starts at 3pm, at the club's training base in Nzove, Nyarugenge District.

The three players will be awarded in three different categories namely; the club's player of the year, the scorer of the best goal, as well as the season's revelation.

The brewery company's General Manager, Ivan Wulffaert, had promised to reward Rayon Sports players back in May when the team braved the odds to reach the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup - the country's first team to do so.

The Blues went on to defy odds once more as they ousted Kenya's Gor Mahia and Tanzania's Young Africans in Group D to reach the quarter-finals - along with Algerian giants USM Alger.

After awarding the three players, there will also be presented the squad for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which gets underway on Friday.

The season's league opener will pit reigning champions APR against Amagaju at Kigali Stadium while Rayon Sports' first game will be against Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium on Saturday.

Besides the awards and team presentation ceremony, Skol will also use the occasion to launch Gikundiro Promotion 2018-19, a promotion that will give Rayon Sports fans a chance to win flight tickets to accompany the team in a match outside Rwanda.

Skol Brewery Ltd - Rayon Sports kit sponsors - pump Rfw69m in the club per year.

Last year, the two parties renewed their sponsorship deal until 2022.