Rwanda: Equity Bank Rwanda Recognised for Customer Service

Equity Bank Rwanda bagged two awards at the 2018 Service Excellence Awards ceremony held at the Lemigo Hotel in Kigali, as the International Customer Service Week came to a close.

The bank was voted 'Bank of the Year' and 'Best Tech Innovation of the Year' for its EazzyPay product, which allows customers to pay for their bills, goods or services via mobile banking.

The annual Service Excellence Awards sought to reward outstanding service by institutions and paid special focus on the contribution of technology and ICT toward improvement of the service sector in Rwanda.

Online voting by the public accounted for 40 per cent of the vote, while the other 60 per cent was cast by the jury, through research. Some of the key considerations for awarding institutions included Customers Service Week activities in all branches; new innovations in the bank for customer convenience; accessibility of services through multiple channels; delivering a wow experience across all branches; customer engagement and having warm staff.

Speaking upon receiving the awards, Equity Bank Rwanda MD, Hannington Namara, said, "We thank our customers who have been very loyal and are the very reason we exist and are being recognised. We would like to assure them that we remain committed to serving them through innovative and excellent services."