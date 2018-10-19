18 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Equity Bank Rwanda Recognised for Customer Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Equity Bank Rwanda bagged two awards at the 2018 Service Excellence Awards ceremony held at the Lemigo Hotel in Kigali, as the International Customer Service Week came to a close.

The bank was voted 'Bank of the Year' and 'Best Tech Innovation of the Year' for its EazzyPay product, which allows customers to pay for their bills, goods or services via mobile banking.

The annual Service Excellence Awards sought to reward outstanding service by institutions and paid special focus on the contribution of technology and ICT toward improvement of the service sector in Rwanda.

Online voting by the public accounted for 40 per cent of the vote, while the other 60 per cent was cast by the jury, through research. Some of the key considerations for awarding institutions included Customers Service Week activities in all branches; new innovations in the bank for customer convenience; accessibility of services through multiple channels; delivering a wow experience across all branches; customer engagement and having warm staff.

Speaking upon receiving the awards, Equity Bank Rwanda MD, Hannington Namara, said, "We thank our customers who have been very loyal and are the very reason we exist and are being recognised. We would like to assure them that we remain committed to serving them through innovative and excellent services."

Rwanda

Kagame Reshuffles Cabinet, Women Take Up More Slots

* Women make up 50 per cent of the new cabinet, 13 out of 26. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.