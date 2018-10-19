Rwanda: Handball - APR Confirm Participation in Regional ECAHF Tournament

APR have confirmed they will be competing at the forthcoming 2018 East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) senior club championship, scheduled for November 10-17 in Zanzibar.

The army side will represent the country in the week-long regional tournament along with the 2015 winners, Police handball club.

When Police lifted the title in 2015, APR finished in third place. The tournament was held in Kigali.

According to APR head coach, Anaclet Bagirishya, players have already been summoned for intensive preparations and are responding well in training ahead of the competition.

"Preparations are going on well and players have showed determination to put up a strong performance in Zanzibar. We are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2015 when we finished third and the target is to do better this time around and possibly claim the title," Bagirishya told Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

APR head to the tournament after being dominated by rivals Police on domestic scene last season when they finished second in all local competitions, including the national heroes day tourney, the Genocide Memorial Tournament, the regular league, and Carre d'As tourney.

Teams have until November 2 to confirm their participation in the tournament.