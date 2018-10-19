18 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Handball - APR Confirm Participation in Regional ECAHF Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

APR have confirmed they will be competing at the forthcoming 2018 East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) senior club championship, scheduled for November 10-17 in Zanzibar.

The army side will represent the country in the week-long regional tournament along with the 2015 winners, Police handball club.

When Police lifted the title in 2015, APR finished in third place. The tournament was held in Kigali.

According to APR head coach, Anaclet Bagirishya, players have already been summoned for intensive preparations and are responding well in training ahead of the competition.

"Preparations are going on well and players have showed determination to put up a strong performance in Zanzibar. We are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2015 when we finished third and the target is to do better this time around and possibly claim the title," Bagirishya told Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

APR head to the tournament after being dominated by rivals Police on domestic scene last season when they finished second in all local competitions, including the national heroes day tourney, the Genocide Memorial Tournament, the regular league, and Carre d'As tourney.

Teams have until November 2 to confirm their participation in the tournament.

Rwanda

Kagame Reshuffles Cabinet, Women Take Up More Slots

* Women make up 50 per cent of the new cabinet, 13 out of 26. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.