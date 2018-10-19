Kenya: Madoya, Kapaito Favourites for League's Sh1 Million MVP Award

Reigning SportPesa Premier League (SPL) Most Valuable Player Mike Madoya is among five nominees for the coveted award ahead of the 2018 season awards gala slated for Thursday next week at the Kenya School of Government.

Madoya will contest for the award with Kariobangi Sharks' talisman Eric Kapaito, who won the Golden Boot, Bandari defender Felly Mulumba and his goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo as well as Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya for the winner takes it all prize money of Sh1 million.

Patrick Matasi, who is on the verge of joining Ethiopian giants St Georges, is among nominees for the Golden Glove alongside Shikhalo, Kevin Omondi of Sony Sugar AFC Leopards' Ezekiel Owade and Mathias Kigonya of Sofapaka.

The Golden Glove winner will pocket Sh500,000, while the first and second runners up will take home Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.

In the defender of the year category, the winner will take home Sh300,000 while first and second runners up Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 in that order with the same applying to midfielder of the year category.

A total of Sh6,750,000 has been set aside as prize money by sponsors, SportPesa.

FULL NOMINEES LIST

Defender of the year

1. Felly Mulumba (Bandari)

2. Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers)

3. Oliver Ruto (Ulinzi Stars)

4. Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia)

5. Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Midfielder of the year

1. Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United)

2. Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho)

3. Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars)

4. Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards)

5. Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards)

New Player of the year

1. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

2. Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka)

3. Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards)

4. Amos Kigadi (Vihiga United)

5. Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United)

Golden Boot award

1. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

2. Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar)

3. Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia)

Fair Play Player of the year

1. Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho)

2. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

3. Felly Mulumba (Bandari)

4. Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka)

5. Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United)

Coach of the year

1. Dylan Kerr (Gor Mahia)

2. Bernard Mwalala (Bandari)

3. Robert Matano (Tusker)

4. Dunstan Nyaudo (Ulinzi Stars)

5. John Baraza (Sofapaka)

Team manager of the year

1. Vincent Okello (Mathare United)

2. Christopher Ouma (Ulinzi Stars)

3. Emmanuel Geno (Sony Sugar)

4. Dick Francis Onywera (Kariobangi Sharks)

Most Improved Centre Referee

1 .Davies Omweno

2. Raymond Onyango

3. Badir Yasin

4. Andrew Juma

5. Israel Mpaima

Most Improved Assistant referee

1. Gilbert Cheruiyot

2. Tonny Kidiya

3. Oliver Odhiambo

4. Stephen Yiembe

5. Mary Njoroge

Fair play club of the year

1. Gor Mahia

2. Sofapaka

3. Kariobangi Sharks