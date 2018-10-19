Kenya/Ethiopia: Matasi Completes Sh4 Million Move to Ethiopian Giants St George

Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi on Thursday completed a move to Ethiopian giants Saint George Sports Club.

Matasi left the country on Thursday morning for Addis Ababa where he penned a three-year deal.

Nairobi News understands that Tusker will pocket Sh4 million from the deal barely four months after acquiring the 30-year-old on a free transfer from Posta Rangers.

Matasi is reportedly going to earn Sh400,000 in monthly salaries and Sh2.5 million in sign on fees. His new club will also provide him with a fully furnished house.

PROFESSIONAL MOVE

"I knew the right time would come for me to make such a professional move. This is just a reward of the hard work I've been putting in back home," Matasi said moments after being unveiled at the club offices in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The deal was arrived at after the 29-time Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) champions scouted him during the two matches of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Walya Antelopes last week.

The club, who've been monitoring the player since his exploits at the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, completed the paperwork with Tusker on Wednesday night.

Matasi, who has 21 national caps, has not conceded in the three Afcon qualifiers that he has started, including back-to-back clean sheets against Ethiopia last week.