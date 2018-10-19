18 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Over 400 000 Get Cholera Vaccines

By Daniel Nemukuyu

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has vaccinated 401 585 people against cholera, bringing the water-borne disease under control.

This translates to 95 percent of the targeted 422 722 people in cholera hotspots in Harare.

Cholera has since claimed 54 lives in Harare and affected 10 000 others.

This saw the Government taking measures, including vaccination, to contain the deadly disease.

Vaccination begun early this month, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care targeting 422 722 people in Harare.

Addressing journalists after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the outbreak was now largely contained.

"Cabinet observed that the cholera outbreak is now largely contained. As part of measures, it is pleasing to note that out of a target of 422 722 people to be vaccinated against the disease in Harare, 95 percent of this figure has to date, been vaccinated," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Cabinet meeting started with President Mnangagwa and his Cabinet taking the oral vaccine.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the President led by example.

"Today Cabinet kicked off with vaccination of our President and Cabinet members and this is a sign of leading by example to assure the people that the drug is safe," she said.

Health Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, was among the early birds in taking the vaccine when the programme was launched in Budiriro on October 3 this year.

