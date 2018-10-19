Zimbabwe: Judges Shortage Hits Bulawayo

BULAWAYO High Court requires at least two more judges to effectively and speedily preside over cases that are on the increase, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has said.

Commissioning three additional state-of-the-art courtrooms at the High Court in Bulawayo recently, Chief Justice Malaba said the station was short of two judges.

The two vacancies were occasioned by the resignation of Justice Lawrence Kamocha at the end of last year and the recent elevation of Justice Francis Bere to the Supreme Court.

The court station is being run by four judges despite having an official establishment of six judges.

The commissioning of three more courtrooms at Bulawayo High Court brought to six the number of courtrooms at the station. Each of the four available judges now has a courtroom, leaving two other vacant rooms.

Officially opening the new courtrooms in Bulawayo last week, Chief Justice Malaba said the station required two more judges to function efficiently.

"It is our desire to have the two vacancies filled as soon as is practicable, to enable the station to operate at optimum capacity," said Chief Justice Malaba.

Bulawayo, he said, was earmarked to be an industrial hub of Zimbabwe, hence the courts must be well-equipped to deal with commercial disputes in the spirit of promoting ease of doing business.

"The creation of three additional courtrooms at the High Court in Bulawayo coincides with Government's efforts to devolve governance issues and responsibilities to provincial offices and councils," he said.

"Bulawayo is earmarked to be an industrial hub of the nation. The expansion of the courthouse will ensure that disputes arising from the anticipated upsurge in commercial activity are speedily resolved."

The Judicial Service Commission is working on a number of construction projects with a view to ensure access to justice for all.

Construction of Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court building, which had been lying dormant for over 10 years, was recently resuscitated and by year-end the structure should be roofed.

Two new courthouses are being constructed at Lupane and Chinhoyi.

In similar developments, major rehabilitation works will be done at stations like Chipinge, Guruve, Murehwa, Hwange, Esigodini, Chiredzi and Mbare.