Zimbabwe: Build Vendors Toilets, Govt Orders Council

Government has directed Harare City Council to urgently construct adequate ablution facilities at the new Coca Cola Corner vending site in Harare to cater for nearly 2 000 vendors who were moved from the central business district (CBD).

Over 1 000 vendors are occupying the open space and adequate toilets are required as a matter of urgency to prevent a cholera outbreak.

Addressing journalists after a Cabinet sitting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said ablution facilities should be constructed as a way of stamping out the cholera outbreak.

"Harare City Council is directed to commence the construction of ablution facilities at the new Coca Cola vending site as a matter of urgency," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet noted that the cholera outbreak was now largely contained in most parts of Harare.

When The Herald visited the new vending site, vendors were queuing to use an old dilapidated structure with wide cracks that pose a danger to users.

A heavy stench was coming out of the old toilet building that had a total of four holes for use by both men and women.

Vendors who cook food for sale at the site, could be seen fetching water from the dirty toilet for kitchen use.

Next to the "death trap" was a new toilet structure still under construction.

Vendors told The Herald that the issue of toilets needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Mr Walter Muzheve said council must prioritise provision of adequate ablution facilities.

"Council must be more serious and speedily construct adequate toilets for us. The old toilet that is currently being used needs refurbishment. It is too small and nearly 2 000 people cannot rely on a dilapidated and dysfunctional toilet with four holes.

"The new block, though inadequate, is yet to be completed. It has taken long to be completed," he said.

Mr Brian Jangira said more toilets were needed at the site to prevent cholera and other related outbreaks.

He also raised concern over the situation obtaining whereby people fetched drinking water from the stinking toilets.

"We need more toilets at the site. Water is being fetched from the dirty old toilet.

"I suggest that council should put up proper water taps to ensure good health and safety," he said.

Ms Patricia Kandowera said at least two more toilet blocks were needed at the site.

"We need at least two more toilet blocks at this vending site to cater for the huge number of vendors here," she said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said council was now in the process of increasing the number of toilets on the site.

"We have started constructing one block of toilets but we feel there is need for more. We will add more ablution facilities," said Mr Chideme.