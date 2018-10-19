Kenya: Madoya, Kapaito Nominated for KPL Top Award

Reigning SportPesa Premier League Most Valuable Player Mike Madoya is among five nominees for the coveted award ahead of the 2018 season awards gala slated for Thursday next week at the Kenya School of Government, Nairobi.

According to the shortlist released by the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday, the Zoo Kericho midfielder will fight it out with Kariobangi Sharks' talisman Eric Kapaito, who won the Golden Boot, Bandari defender Felly Mulumba and his goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, as well as Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya for the top accolade, which is accompnaied with a cash prize of Sh1 million.

Patrick Matasi, who is on the verge of joining Ethiopian giants St Georges, is among nominees for the Golden Glove alongside Shikhalo, Kevin Omondi of Sony Sugar AFC Leopards' Ezekiel Owade and Mathias Kigonya of Sofapaka.

The Golden Glove winner will pocket Sh500,000, while the first and second runners up go home with Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.

In the defender of the year category, the winner takes home Sh300,000, while first and second runners up take Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 in that order, with the same applying to midfielder of the year category.

A total of Sh6,750,000 has been spared as prize money by sponsors SportPesa.

FULL NOMINEES LIST

Defender of the year

Felly Mulumba (Bandari), Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers), Oliver Ruto (Ulinzi Stars), Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia).

Midfielder of the year

Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Marvin Omondi and Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards)

New Player of the year

Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards), Amos Kigadi and Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United).

Golden Boot award

Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar),Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia).

Fair Play Player of the year

Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho), Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Felly Mulumba (Bandari), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United)

Coach of the year

Dylan Kerr (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari), Robert Matano (Tusker), Dunstan Nyaudo (Ulinzi Stars), John Baraza (Sofapaka)

Most Improved Centre Referee

Davies Omweno, Raymond Onyango, Badir Yasin, Andrew Juma, Israel Mpaima

Most Improved Assistant referee

Gilbert Cheruiyot, Tonny Kidiya, Oliver Odhiambo, Stephen Yiembe, Mary Njoroge

Team manager of the year

Vincent Okello (Mathare United), Christopher Ouma (Ulinzi Stars), Emmanuel Geno (Sony Sugar), Dick Francis Onywera (Kariobangi Sharks).

Fair play club of the year

Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks