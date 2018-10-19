Kenya: Madoya, Kapaito Nominated for KPL Top Award

Reigning SportPesa Premier League Most Valuable Player Mike Madoya is among five nominees for the coveted award ahead of the 2018 season awards gala slated for Thursday next week at the Kenya School of Government, Nairobi.
According to the shortlist released by the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday, the Zoo Kericho midfielder will fight it out with Kariobangi Sharks' talisman Eric Kapaito, who won the Golden Boot, Bandari defender Felly Mulumba and his goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, as well as Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya for the top accolade, which is accompnaied with a cash prize of Sh1 million.
Patrick Matasi, who is on the verge of joining Ethiopian giants St Georges, is among nominees for the Golden Glove alongside Shikhalo, Kevin Omondi of Sony Sugar AFC Leopards' Ezekiel Owade and Mathias Kigonya of Sofapaka.
The Golden Glove winner will pocket Sh500,000, while the first and second runners up go home with Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.
In the defender of the year category, the winner takes home Sh300,000, while first and second runners up take Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 in that order, with the same applying to midfielder of the year category.
A total of Sh6,750,000 has been spared as prize money by sponsors SportPesa.
FULL NOMINEES LIST
Defender of the year
Felly Mulumba (Bandari), Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers), Oliver Ruto (Ulinzi Stars), Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia).
Midfielder of the year
Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Marvin Omondi and Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards)
New Player of the year
Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards), Amos Kigadi and Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United).
Golden Boot award
Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar),Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia).
Fair Play Player of the year
Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho), Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Felly Mulumba (Bandari), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Dennis Ombeva (Vihiga United)
Coach of the year
Dylan Kerr (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari), Robert Matano (Tusker), Dunstan Nyaudo (Ulinzi Stars), John Baraza (Sofapaka)
Most Improved Centre Referee
Davies Omweno, Raymond Onyango, Badir Yasin, Andrew Juma, Israel Mpaima
Most Improved Assistant referee
Gilbert Cheruiyot, Tonny Kidiya, Oliver Odhiambo, Stephen Yiembe, Mary Njoroge
Team manager of the year
Vincent Okello (Mathare United), Christopher Ouma (Ulinzi Stars), Emmanuel Geno (Sony Sugar), Dick Francis Onywera (Kariobangi Sharks).
Fair play club of the year
Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks