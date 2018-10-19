Kenya: Cricket Fraternity Asks Treasurer to Rescind Decision

The national team players have requested former Cricket Kenya Interim Committee (CKIC) treasurer Ravi Kaul, who resigned on August 22, to rescind his decision "for the sake of the sport."

The decision to request Kaul to withdraw his resignation letter was reached at in meeting held at Ruaraka Sports Club on Thursday that brought together all stakeholders: players, CKIC committee members and Cricket Kenya's employees. CICK was represented by acting chairman Harpal Singh, secretary David Obuya and two members: Tariq Iqbal and David Tito.

The Cricket Kenya secretariat was represented by general manager Josphat Murithi and Administration Manager Fatuma Dafala. Both men's and women's teams were represented by both players and coaches.

Kenya is set to compete in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Three set for Oman from November 9-19. Six teams: Kenya, Singapore, USA, Uganda, Denmark and hosts Oman will be battling for promotion to the ICC World Cricket League Division Two.

Obuya said: "We are going to name the team tomorrow (Friday) and forward their names to the ICC."

"But without money we are handicapped and not in a position to give our team proper preparations."

Team captain, Shem Ngoche, on Thursday said: "We would have wished to hold a 10-day camp in Dubai for acclimatisation before we go to Oman."

That can only happen if Kaul withdraws his letter of resignation as that is the only way funds could be available.

Part of the letter to Kaul read: "As you are aware staff and players have not been paid their September salaries. There is a tour to Oman in less than three weeks. All development programmes have stalled. The women's team programme has come to a standstill."

The letter to Kaul was signed by 32 people who include CKIC committee members, CK employees, players and coaches.

Kaul and Harpal were the only elected Cricket Kenya board members who did not tender their resignation letters on February 17 when the other two members, chairlady Jackie Janmohamed and director of development Abhijeet Raza Sakar resigned. The treasurer's signature is mandatory in the operation of the CK account.