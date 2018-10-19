Kenya: Basketball Play-Offs Back at Nyayo

This year's Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men and women's Premier League play-offs quarter final matches will be played at the Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium starting November 3.

KBF Fixtures Secretary, Joseph Amoko said the federation is negotiating with stadium management to allow the play-offs matches to revert back to their traditional venue, which had been closed for renovation for the last one year.

"Men and women's Premier League matches including women's Division One league play-offs will be played at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium leaving the other lower tier fixtures to remain at USIU-A outdoor courts," said Amoko.

Amoko said the federation will take responsibility to provide water in the washrooms at the gymnasium to ensure that the play-off matches are hosted without any other hitches.

Last year's play-offs were played at Africa Nazarene University, restricting a number of fans from attending because of the location.

Play-offs best-of-five finals were held at KPA Makande hall, Mombasa, where KPA men and women's teams defeated rivals Strathmore Blades and Equity Hawks to be declared the 2017 champions of the two titles for the first time.

He added that USIU-A venue, which has been hosting the regular season matches since March is far, keeping away fans to turn up to cheer their favourite teams.

Amoko said teams, which will scoop the first four top positions on the final regular season league table standings, will enjoy home court advantage in the play-offs.

Champions KPA men and women's teams, Nakuru Club, Nebulas Kakamega and Eldonet will host their opponents in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kakamega and Eldoret as they are assured of finishing in the top four positions.

Teams expected to grab the top four positions in the men's Premier League are KPA with 36 points, Ulinzi Warriors (35), KCA-U (31) and Thunder (30).

Women are Equity Bank, who have finished the second leg matches and are on 39 points, KPA (34), Storms (30) and Strathmore University Swords (29).

Men's Division one teams include Zetech University (35 points), Emyba (32), KDF Morans (30) and Barclays Bank (29).

Amoko said the regular season will conclude on October 28 as teams will be engaged in make-or-break matches to battle for the eight top positions to qualify for the play-offs.

Kenyatta University Oryx, with eight matches to go, will be forced to play four matches this weekend so as to end the second leg in good time.

So far, Ulinzi Warriors and KCA-U have completed their men's Premier League matches.