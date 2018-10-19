Kenya: Police Missing as Third Leg of Boxing League Starts

The third leg of the National Boxing League got off to a grand start at Uwanja wa Mbuzi ground in Kongowea Mombasa on Thursday, but without the Kenya Police team which failed to turn up.

It was not immediately known the reason for the team's absence, but Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president John Kameta said he was sure the Kenya Police did not come to Mombasa because it was at the same venue, where their official was accused of manipulating a result which favoured his team to win the league crown last year.

In the first 18 bouts held, KDF were leading with four of its boxers into the semi finals with Prisons and Kongowea entering three boxers to the semi.

OKSA and Kentrack BC with two boxers, while Kibra, Kisumu, Kenyatta National Hospital and Dallas have a boxer each in the semis.

The first KDF boxer to qualify for the semis was Washington Wandera, who registered points victory over David Omollo of Kisumu during the lightweight bout.

Another KDF boxer, Kelvin Maina won the welterweight contest after beating Prisons' Harrison Mathuku.

Robert Kithuka was another KDF pugilist, who won his light-welterweight bout, beating Morgan Odhiambo of Nairobi. Nickson Abaka (KDF), who represented the country in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, won his light-heavyweight contest over Thika's Kennedy Ogutu.

Robin Ombija of Kisumu was disqualified by the referee in the first round, when he was found with the red mouth piece during his light-heavyweight fight against Prisons' Joseph Odhiambo, who was declared the winner.

Said Bagwani of Kongowea continued with his good form as he forced the referee to stop his lightweight bout in the second round, when his opponent, KNH's Pithon Gichuru received heavy punches without reply.

Another Coastal boxer to receive standing ovation was Michael Ochieng also of Kongowea, who beat Nairobi's Bimbala Hussein.

Isaiah Odhiambo (Kongowea) also did well by beating Dennis Otieno of Kisumu in light-welterweight.

However, Samir Anwar and Ali Salim lost their welterweight and light heavyweight bouts to Vincent Odingo (Kisumu) and Francis Ndenga (Kentrack) respectively.