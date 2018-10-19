Kenya: Prepare for a Tough Battle, DP Ruto Tells Raila Odinga

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Raila Odinga. Right: Deputy President William Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday affirmed the Jubilee administration's resolve to soldier on with development, even as he told opposition leader Raila Odinga to brace for a gruelling battle if he joins the race for State House in the 2022 elections.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Suneka Catholic Church in Bonchari Constituency in Kisii, the DP said the time for riddles is over, and it is now time for politicians to concentrate on development.

"The time for party matters, politicking and who should be in which position is over and whoever is interested in joining the race should wait for me ahead. I'm not afraid," the DP said.

He also repeated his opposition to having a referendum simply to create positions for individuals.

CAMPAIGN PLEDGES

He said the Jubilee administration has doubled its efforts to ensure that many of the projects they promised during the campaigns are completed.

On infrastructure, Mr Ruto said a dual carriageway connecting Daraja Moja Road and the Daraja Mbili open-air market will be built, and that a contractor has already been found for the job.

The Deputy President also promised three new technical institutions in South Mugirango, Bonchari and Kitutu Chache North constituencies, each worth Sh100 million.

"All these form part of the "Big Four" development agenda," Mr Ruto said.

He added that the government would, through the affordable housing scheme, build more than 500 houses in the county to ease the accommodation shortage and asked the county government to begin looking for land for the project.