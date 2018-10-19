Zimbabwe: Biti, Japajapa Trial Dates Set

The trial of MDC-Alliance principal Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of inciting violence and unlawfully declaring opposition party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa as the winner in the Presidential elections, is set to commence on November 12.

Biti appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is out on $5 000 bail and will be represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa and Messrs Alec Muchadehama, Harrison Nkomo, Gift Mtisi and Denford Halimani.

Biti, through Mr Muchadehama, had placed the State on notice for removal of remand if he had not been provided with a trial date yesterday in retaliation to his unsuccessful application for the release of his passport.

Biti wanted his passport in order to attend counselling sessions for post-traumatic disorder in South Africa and a conference organised by the Pan-African Lawyers' Union in Tunisia.

Biti, who is also Harare East National Assembly member, is facing charges of inciting violence and contravening Section 66A (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), which prohibits the unofficial or false declaration of election results.

He is alleged to have unlawfully declared Mr Chamisa as the winner of the Presidential election held on July 30.

The State will be represented by Mr Justin Uladi, Mr Michael Reza, Ms Chipo Muronda and Mr Jonathan Murombedzi.

In a related matter, the trial of MDC-Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa, who was arrested for allegedly inciting party supporters to embark on an illegal demonstration in Harare soon after the July 30 harmonised elections, is set to commence on October 30.

Japajapa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is out on $100 bail.

His bail conditions include surrendering his passport, reporting once a week to the police and to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.

He is being represented by Mr Simon Simango.

It is the State's case that Japajapa assisted in inciting the violence that took place on August 1 in which six people died, while property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed during the violent demonstration

Other MDC-Alliance members Morgen Komichi, Jim Kunaka, Chamunorwa Madya are facing similar allegations.