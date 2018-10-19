18 October 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Anger Grows Over Boko Haram's Murder of Nurses

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — THERE is global outrage after the Nigerian terror group, Boko Haram, killed another aid worker it kidnapped earlier this year.

Aid worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman (24), who worked as a nurse for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in north-east Nigeria, had been held hostage since March.

She was abducted in an attack in the town of Rann, together with colleagues Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and Alice Loksha.

Khorsa was killed in September, while Loksha remains in captivity, along with Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February.

António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, condemned the murder.

"Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice," his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General expresses his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and calls for their immediate release."

The latest killing has devastated the Red Cross.

"The news of Hauwa's death has broken our hearts," said ICRC's Regional Director for Africa, Patricia Danzi.

The humanitarian organisation had on Sunday appealed for the release of the hostages, as the deadline for the payment of an undisclosed ransom approached.

ICRC has retained hope the remaining hostages would be released.

"We urge the group (Boko Haram) holding Alice and Leah to release them safely," said Danzi.

The Boko Haram has perpetrated a series of mass killings and abductions during a decade-long campaign to unseat the Nigerian government and establish an Islamic state.

More than 20,000 people are believed to have been killed by Boko Harare while more than three million have been displaced.

