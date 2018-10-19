19 October 2018

Nigeria: Executive Order 6 - We Want to Attack Economic Base of Corrupt Persons - AGF

By Henry Ojelu and Prince Okafor

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubarka Malami, has said the essence of the Executive Order 6 introduced by President Muhammadu Bahuri was to attack the economic base of suspects facing trial for corruption.

Malami said this on a Channels Television programme, yesterday.

Responding to questions on why government appears to be deliberately targeting the assets of persons being investigated for corruption, Malami said the true intention of the Executive Order 6 was to ensure that assets connected to such persons were not dissipated.

"The essence of the Executive Order number 6, is to attack the economic undertones that constitute the source of strength, the source of desire of the person, in terms of nailing down the process of judicial determination of process," he said.

On the issue of disregard for court orders and ruling by the government, Malami said government could not be adjudged to be disobeying court orders when, in fact, it had appealed some of those judgments and rulings.

He said: "You cannot adjudge an aggrieved person or party that has gone on appeal against a judgment or order to be in disobedience of the court order when he or she has a pending appeal which has been supported with a stay of execution.

"Or perhaps you cannot vilify an aggrieved person, who has filed an application asking the court to set aside an earlier ruling granting bail," he said.

On the issue of imposing multiple taxes on property of persons being investigated for corruption, Malami said the action of government at all time was guided by law.

He said: "It is a matter of law and not discretion. We have to determine whether the property in question are subject to tax. I believe that when the subject matter was submitted to the office for prosecution, the issue of tax must have culminated."

