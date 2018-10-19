19 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: No Plan to Sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant - Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that there was no plan by the Federal Government to sell Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Governor Yahaha Bello of Kogi State disclosed this, yesterday, after meeting behind closed doors with the vice president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Bello said: "First, the vice president, being the chairman of National Economic Council, we came to make some enquiries from him over the purported sale of Ajaokuta Steel Complex and he has indicated that there is nothing like that.

"He said there is no plan by the Federal Government to sell Ajaokuta Steel Company. The VP said Ajaokuta is an asset of the Federal Government and that they are looking into how best to make good use of that particular complex for the benefit of Nigerians at large.

"Also, we are going to coronate the new Oba of Kabba on Saturday, we came to notify him as a father of the event and to seek his blessings."

