18 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hiiraan Governor Sends Warning to Humanitarian Agencies Operating in the Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hiiraan Governor Yusuf Ahmed Hagar (Dabaged) has sent a warning to aid agencies operating in the region that do not consult with his administration over their activities in the region. He said some of the aid agencies are operating in the region without the administration's consultation, accusing them of carrying out their operations in some parts of the region and avoiding others.

He said that will not be accepted and called on humanitarian agencies to equally operate in all districts. He made the warning following his meeting with some of the local humanitarian agencies operating in the region.

Somalia

Joint Press Statement Following the Visit By the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea and Ethiopia to Mogadishu Somalia, October 2018

The Foreign Minister of the State of Eritrea H.E Osman Saleh Mohammed and the Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.