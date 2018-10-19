Somalia: Hiiraan Governor Sends Warning to Humanitarian Agencies Operating in the Region

Hiiraan Governor Yusuf Ahmed Hagar (Dabaged) has sent a warning to aid agencies operating in the region that do not consult with his administration over their activities in the region. He said some of the aid agencies are operating in the region without the administration's consultation, accusing them of carrying out their operations in some parts of the region and avoiding others.

He said that will not be accepted and called on humanitarian agencies to equally operate in all districts. He made the warning following his meeting with some of the local humanitarian agencies operating in the region.