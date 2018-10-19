Somalia: Joint Press Statement Following the Visit By the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea and Ethiopia to Mogadishu Somalia, October 2018

The Foreign Minister of the State of Eritrea H.E Osman Saleh Mohammed and the Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia H.E Workneh Gebeyehu paid an official visit to Mogadishu, Somalia on 17 October 2018. The visit was part of the heightened diplomatic cooperation between the three nations and the continuing dialogue process following the trilateral agreement signed by the leaders of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia in Asmara in September 2018. During the visit, the Foreign Ministers were received by the Somali Foreign Minister and paid a courtesy call on H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Ministers also held talks with Prime Minister H.E Hassan Ali Khaire.

In the course of the engagements, the leaders discussed progress on the trilateral agreement of joint cooperation in the economic, political and security fields and reaffirmed their continued commitment to contributing jointly to peace, stability and progress in the Horn of Arica. The leaders also considered the positive developments in the region since the signing of the trilateral agreement, such as the reopening of borders between Ethiopia and Eritrea and the resumption of direct commercial flights to the capitals of all three nations.

While conveying messages on behalf of their Heads of State and Government, the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea and Ethiopia reaffirmed their firm support for the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somali people. The Ministers commended the recent progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia in their reforms of the economic and security sectors as well as the progress on the various political processes. The Foreign Ministers appreciate the Somali people and Federal Government's reform efforts expressing the growing trust in Somalia's institutions by the international community.

The ministers reiterated that Eritrea and Ethiopia will continue to stand firmly by the people of Somalia and its leadership as they present the best hope for the nation's recovery. They called upon the entire international community to stand united in support of the Federal Government's efforts in pursuing much needed reforms to foster Somalia's long-term recovery.

Ministers of Eritrea and Ethiopia appeal to all stakeholders internal or external to work towards the peace and stability of Somalia.

While reaffirming their mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence of all three nations, the leaders restated their commitment to the security, prosperity and stability of the region.

At the end of the visit, the Foreign Ministers expressed their sincere gratitude for the cordial hospitality accorded to them and their delegation.