18 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Coroner's Inquest On Louis Gomez's Death Set Up

The Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, acting pursuant to the Coroners Act, has designated Mr. Malafi Jarju, First Class Magistrate in Banjul, as Coroner to inquire into the death of Mr. Louis Gomez, according to a press release issued by the Office of the Chief Justice.

The Late Mr. Gomez is reported to have died on 11 October 2018, at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, whilst detained on remand at the Mile 2 Central Prisons.

The release revealed that the Coroner will be conducting the Inquiry at the premises of the Banjul Magistrates Court.

Mr. Gomez was a former Deputy Director General of the National Intelligence Agency. He was on trial with seven other accused persons charged with concealing the murder of Solo Sandeng in April 2016. He and his fellow co-accused were denied bail earlier this year and he died while he was remanded in custody.

