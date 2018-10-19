Ghana: Welder Granted Gh40, 000 Bail for Fraud

A welder, who defrauded his victim under the pretext of selling to him a three-bedroom apartment at Amasaman, in the greater Accra region, has been granted GH40, 000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Frank Kofi Kuntoh who pleaded not guilty to the counts of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence is to provide three sureties.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Jonas Lawer said one Maxwell Atarimah expressed interest in purchasing a house through Attuah Asakia, a witness in the case.

Sgt Lawer said Asakia introduced Samuel Owusu Osei (at large) as the owner of an uncompleted three-bed room at Nsakina, near Amasaman, who wanted to sell the house.

He said Atarimah after inspecting the property, a relative of Osei, authenticated the transaction and introduced Kuntoh as the maternal uncle.

Sgt Lawer told the court that In November, 2017 Kuntoh collected GHc 21,000.00 from Atarimah as part payment, and Kuntoh thumb printed a a receipt as a witness issued by Osei

He said in March 2018, Atarimah gave GHc 9,000.00 to Kuntoh on behalf of Ose, and Kuntoh after collecting the money went into hiding.

Sgt Lawer said Police investigation revealed that Kuntoh is not the maternal uncle of Osei, rather, they are friends.

He Kuntoh and Osei sold same house to several other victims.