Ghana: Three Teachers Admit Assaulting Female Student

Ho — THE three teachers of Sokode Senior High Technical School, who reportedly beat up a female student and left her with swollen knees, have admitted the offence in their caution statements to the police.

They are George Eworyi, assistant headmaster, academics; Samuel Kosipa, assistant headmaster, administration and Ebenezer Hlomenu, a form master.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Ebenezer Doku, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, at Ho yesterday, said that the evidence against the suspects was "so overwhelming."

The teachers were said to have stormed the girl's dormitory last week Monday to look for students who did not turn up at the dining hall for supper.

According to some students, the girls locked themselves up in the dormitory, and that prompted the teachers to knock at the door repeatedly for about 30 minutes before one of the girls opened the door.

The teachers, who were armed with canes unleashed their anger on the girls, numbering eight, but the one who was hiding under the bed, suffered the worst of the torture, as the teachers caned her knees and inflicted cuts and lacerations on her knees.

According to the Regional Police Commander, investigators were expected to take statements from all the eight alleged victims, who were tortured by the teachers, later in the day (yesterday).

"We want to do it without disrupting their lessons and so we will go for them with an official police vehicle and send them back to school after we take their statements," he added.

The injured teenager, whose name is being withheld, was rushed to a nearby health facility where she was treated and discharged.

However, she is yet to recover fully from the physical and emotionally torture which has affected her mobility.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service is also conducting investigations into the matter.

But, that is without prejudice to the police investigation and the possible prosecution of the suspects, DCOP Doku stated.