19 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Omotoso Abuse Raises Case for Regulating Religion

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Cheryl Zondi defiantly challenged her rape accuser this week. A Chapter Nine institution said it shouldn't have happened, and must never happen again. But Parliament won't listen to the complaints.

Cheryl Zondi's testimony in the rape case against charismatic televangelist Timothy Omotoso at the Port Elizabeth High Court was broadcast live. The 22-year-old was on the stand for three days and under cross-examination was repeatedly asked to elaborate on the lurid details of her alleged sexual assault.

Zondi's resilience under intense scrutiny from Omotoso's defence lawyer, Advocate Peter Daubermann, won her supporters across the country. As she testified about the alleged abuses that started when she was 14 years old, Omotoso, the popular preacher who faces 63 charges, including rape, sexual assault and racketeering, watched on, either ambivalent or jovial.

It was too late for her to have been saved by the proposals on regulating religious organisations presented to Parliament in 2017. But the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights...

