19 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Reveals New Wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
Ooni of Ife reveals new wife.
By Jayne Augoye and Babatunde Akintunde

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has revealed his new wife. She is Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The monarch who is quite active on social media made the surprise announcement on Instagram on Thursday night.

"I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials," the 43-year-old monarch wrote.

"Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the "Fear Of God In You", which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen."

The development comes 14 months after his ex-wife , Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch, had indeed ended.

She made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page on August 30,2017.

The Ooni got married to his now estranged Edo bride at an elaborate traditional marriage held in Benin, the Edo State capital on March 16, 2016.

That wedding rites were performed in the traditional Benin culture at the residence of the bride on Ewere Street, Etete, in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Although the monarch was not physically present, his father, Oluropo Ogunwusi, represented him.

The Ooni has an only child, a daughter Adeola Aanuoluwapo Ogunwusi whom he fathered when he was 19.

Here's all we know about the new Queen of Ife

The new bride, 23, is popularly known as prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi. Not a stranger to the limelight, she runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.

According to her website which crashed on Friday morning, the new Olori "is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate.

I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the "Fear Of God In You", which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese

Nigeria

You Can't Be Shouting Allahu Akbar, Killing Innocent Citizens - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night reassured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.