Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Reveals New Wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi

Photo: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Ooni of Ife reveals new wife.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has revealed his new wife. She is Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The monarch who is quite active on social media made the surprise announcement on Instagram on Thursday night.

"I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials," the 43-year-old monarch wrote.

"Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the "Fear Of God In You", which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen."

The development comes 14 months after his ex-wife , Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch, had indeed ended.

She made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page on August 30,2017.

The Ooni got married to his now estranged Edo bride at an elaborate traditional marriage held in Benin, the Edo State capital on March 16, 2016.

That wedding rites were performed in the traditional Benin culture at the residence of the bride on Ewere Street, Etete, in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Although the monarch was not physically present, his father, Oluropo Ogunwusi, represented him.

The Ooni has an only child, a daughter Adeola Aanuoluwapo Ogunwusi whom he fathered when he was 19.

Here's all we know about the new Queen of Ife

The new bride, 23, is popularly known as prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi. Not a stranger to the limelight, she runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.

According to her website which crashed on Friday morning, the new Olori "is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate.

I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the "Fear Of God In You", which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese