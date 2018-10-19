Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Lis Commissioner General Lemuel Reeves

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah Thursday, October 18, 2018 signed the Book of Condolence for fallen Commissioner of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Col. Lemuel E. A. Reeves.

Commissioner Reeves died September 30, 2018 at the Fidelity Hospital on 20th Street in Monrovia, following a brief illness.

Col. Reeves was one of Liberia's best security experts who served the nation for more than 30 years.

He also worked with the Liberia National Police as a criminal investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), instructor at the Liberian National Police Training Academy and chief legal officer of the LNP.

President Weah was accompanied to the Book of Condolence signing ceremony held at the headquarters of LIS by several Government officials who included Foreign Affairs Minister M. Gberzohngar Findley and Defense Minister Daniel Ziankhan.

Col. Reeves was one of several officials President Weah retained in their positions from the administration of his predecessor, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.