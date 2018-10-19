Liberia: Word Bank Celebrates 'End Poverty Day' With Call for to Invest in Human Capital, Youth Empowerment

Monrovia — In observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty- End Poverty Day (EPD) in the world, the World Bank is calling on member countries to invest resources in the building of human capacity while at the same time engaging in youth empowerment program if they are to end poverty by the year 2030.

A statement issued by the World Bank Group president Jim Yong Kim, highlighted the Bank's commitment in achieving the goal of ending extreme poverty by working with countries design program gear toward human investment.

"Ending extreme poverty by 2030 and boosting shared prosperity are our goals, and we remain committed to them. Human capital will become ever more valuable resource. In short, the changing nature of work and how best to prepare for the jobs of the future-are some of the toughest challenges countries face," noted the World Bank president.

"At the same time, we can take a broader view of poverty at different levels and dimensions around the world. This view reveals that poverty is more widespread and entrenched, underlining the importance of investing in people."

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty -End Poverty Day is celebrated around the world every October 17 of each year. This year celebration is being observed under the theme: "Africa's youth and the future of work".

In Liberia, the day brought together cross section of young people at the World Bank Liberia office in Monrovia to brainstorm on the way forward for the eradication of extreme poverty in Liberia by the year 2030.

Speaking at the conference, Daniel Boakye World Bank Liberia country Economist and Officer-in-charge urges Liberian youth to take the lead in changing the world by engaging in positive development initiative in their respective community.

He said the End Poverty Day is meant for young people around the world to reflect on how to impact the digital world.

"As we talk about ending poverty, it begins with you the youth. You have the opportunity to change the world, you are supposed to have the energy to work for a longer time than older folks," he noted.

Speaking further, Boakye reaffirmed the Bank's commitment in eradicating poverty on the continent of Africa by the year 2030.

He said the World Bank action in supporting youth empowerment project in the country like the Youth opportunity program (YOP) is a clear indication of the Bank's commitment in developing human capacity.

According to him, the provision of quality education in sub-Sahara Africa is very cardinal in ending extreme poverty on the continent.

He used the occasion to encourage Liberian entrepreneurs to acquire some level of education if they are to be successful in their business venture.

"Human capital is something the Bank's has recognize that can change society greatly. Access to education is available in every country, it is very important in lifting people out of poverty. Even as a market woman you need to get some level of education in order to be successful in the business that you are doing," he averred.

Also speaking at the End Poverty Day celebration, the National Project Coordinator of the Youth Opportunity Program (YOP) Jesse Bengu challenged beneficiaries of the World Bank funded program to use the skill and knowledge acquired over the years to change the lives of their community and the country.

Bengu said the Youth Opportunity Program is aimed at improving access to income generation opportunities for targeted youth and strengthen their capacity.

Speaking in separate remarks, two of the many beneficiaries of the YOP Peter S. Garlokenee and Hawa Edward lauded the World Bank, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) and the government of Liberia for reaching out to their community with program that term to impact and change their living condition.

They vow to work with other members of their community in expanding youth opportunity project across the country. At the same time, the YOP beneficiaries urged the World Bank and her partners to continue the Youth Opportunity Program beyond the targeted time as a means of reaching the goal of the Bank's by 2030.