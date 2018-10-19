Liberia: National Fisheries to Increase Revenue in Fisheries

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has begun preparations for the establishment of Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs) in coastal counties across the Country, beginning with Montserrado County.

The effort is aimed at building stronger partnership with fishing communities, thereby increasing revenue generation in the fisheries sector.

Appearing on a local Talk show Thursday October 18, 2018 in Monrovia, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Madam Emma Metieh-Glassco said the CMA establishment would, among other things, seek to properly organize and coordinate fishing communities with the ultimate goal of empowering local fishermen across the Country.

Madam Glassco further disclosed that NaFAA has succeeded in attracting support from the World Bank for the construction of modernized landing sites across Liberia's coastlines.

This initiative, she said, will seek to improve fisheries facilities for fish landing, processing and distribution, as well as improving coordination between fishing communities and the government of Liberia.

She decried the current state of landing sites as being unhygienic, as the sites are being abused with human feces and other marine litters.

It can be recalled that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority recently began engaging local fishermen, fish sellers and buyers, as well as local government structures into stakeholder dialogues as part of activities leading to the establishment of the CMA in Montserrado.

According to NaFAA, elections for the CMA leadership in Montserrado County will take place on 3rd November 2018 at the Monrovia City Hall. The elections will bring together delegates from across the nine (9) fishing communities in Montserrado to elect a leadership that will coordinate their activities.

Meanwhile NaFFA has already commenced consultations with the stakeholders in the fishing communities across Montserrado County with the aim of preparing them for the formulations of the CMA in the County.

Stakeholders from the fishing Communities in Montserrado County along with relevant government agencies are expected this Friday October 19, 2018 to have their inputs on the establishment of the CMA during a round table discussion at the Mesurado Pier, the technical office of NaFAA near the Coast Guard Base.