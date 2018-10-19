Zimbabwe: Wasmuth, Muzinda for Thor Winter Olympics

ONE of Zimbabwe's top junior motocross riders Regan Wasmuth is set to take a giant leap towards his dreams of becoming a fully-fledged professional rider when he joins fellow Zimbabwean biker Tanya Muzinda at the 47th edition of the annual Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida, United States next month.

The Thor Winter Olympics is presented by Pro Circuit and is one of the premier amateur motocross racing events in the United States as it brings together riders from all over the world.

Riders battle for six days to be crowned Olympiad Champion. It is also a part of the American Motocross Championship Majors -- an alliance made up of an elite group of race organisers that host premier amateur and professional motocross events in the United States.

This exciting event is held annually in November at Florida's Gatorback Cycle Park, which is known for its mix of hard pack and sand, natural elevation changes and other obstacles.

This year's Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships are scheduled to run from November 19 to 24 and they will be graced by two of Zimbabwe's top male and female riders Wasmuth (17) and Muzinda (14).

Wasmuth's father, Warren, yesterday told The Herald that his son was recently invited by top American motocross coach Shannon Niday to compete at this year's Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida.

Warren said this will be Regan's last chance to compete overseas as a junior rider as he will be moving up to race in the seniors MX2 or MX1 Class next year.

And Regan will wave goodbye to the junior ranks when he competes in next month's Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida where he will be joined by the poster-girl of local motocross -- Tanya Muzinda.

Muzinda recently received her visa from the American Embassy in Harare and this will pave the way for her to compete at the 2018 Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida next month.

Muzinda was recently invited by organisers of the race, Unlimited Sports MX, through their president Wyn Kern.

She will be accompanied to the United States by her father/trainer Tawanda and mother Adiyon.

Her two-month stay in the United States is being facilitated by her international manager Stefy Bau, a three-time World Women's Motocross Champion from Italy.