19 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Keino Plea Deferred as Wario, 2 Others Charged

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Kenya ambassador to Austria Hassan Wario at the Milimani Law Courts on October 19, 2018 to face charges over his role in mismanagement of funds meant for team that represented the country in the last Olympic Games.
By Maureen Kakah

Kenya's ambassador to Austria Hassan Wario and two others have been charged over allegations of embezzling of funds during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dr Wario, who is the former Sports Cabinet Secretary, was charged with six counts of abuse of office.

He appeared before Anti-Corruption Court's Magistrate Douglas Ogoti alongside former Sports officials Mr Haron Chebet Komen (director of administration) and Mr Patrick Kimithi Nkabu (finance officer).

The two sports officials were charged with the offense of wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

They all denied charges levelled against them and have been freed on a Sh1 million cash bail as well as a personal bond of a similar amount.

In the alternative, they have been ordered to deposit a bond of Sh2 million shillings with a surety of a similar amount.

Prosecution opposed a request by Mr Wario's lawyer to have him allowed to have his passport so that he can travel for official duties.

According to the prosecution, the court should give directions on the request only after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a clear position on whether Mr Wario can travel out of the country for official duty considering that he has been charged.

