Kenya: Wario, Two Others Freed on Sh1 Million Cash Bail

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and two other former ministry officials have been released on a Sh1mn cash bail each having pleaded not guilty to different counts from the 2016 Rio Olympics Sh55mn scandal.

Wario, who is Kenya's Ambassador to Austria, denied six charges related to corruption and abuse of office when he was arraigned before Nairobi Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law courts on Friday morning.

He was charged alongside two other former sports officials Haron Komen, who served as Director of Administration and Patrick Nkabu who was in charge of finance.

Wario asked the court to release his passport to him return to Austria to carry out his ambassadorial duties pending the pretrial conference on November 22, but the prosecution said he stands suspended after taking plea.

-Kipchoge Keino

Athletics legend Kipchoge Keino was not in court after police decided to use him as a prosecution witness against Wario and the other officials charged with mismanaging funds that were meant for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

His lawyer Cecil Miller told the court that his client was given a free bond to enable the prosecution review issues he raised in a new statement showing he was not directly responsible in signing any documents.

Keino and Wario had been out of the country until Thursday morning when they surrendered to police as directed last week when former Sports Principal Secretary Richard Ekai and two others were charged over the scandal and freed on a cash bail of Sh1 million each.