Kenya: Is Gor Mahia Coach Kerr Spying on Everton?

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is in the United Kingdom on a fact-finding mission ahead of their much-awaited friendly match against English Premier League (EPL) outfit Everton slated for November 6 at Goodison Park.

Kerr departed for England on Wednesday night and is set to attend the Everton versus Crystal Palace match at Goodison Park on Sunday.

"This will help me note their style of play, their weaknesses and strengths so that we can know how best we can tackle them," Kerr told Nation Sport on Thursday.

He added: "I will also watch their U23 train because we never know, maybe we can face them too. It's recommended for a coach to analyse his opponents, this is what cost us in the Confederation Cup especially in Algeria hence I couldn't afford to miss this massive chance offered by SportPesa to watch Everton play."

Gor resume preparations for the trip Wednesday next week under assistant coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng'.

Kerr, who led K'Ogalo to their 17th SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title, also revealed that he will attend a 15-hour Progressive Development coaching course in Edinburg, Scotland on October 28 and 29 that's a requirement for Uefa A coaching license renewal after three years.

Kerr's license is set to expire on December 31.

Gor have signed two players in left back Shafik Batambuze and midfielder Kenneth Muguna ahead of the trip to Liverpool on November 2.

The 51-year-old coach has challenged the two to brace for tough competition for first team berths.

Gor earned a chance to play Everton after emerging the winner of the second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup held between June 3 and 10 in Nakuru.