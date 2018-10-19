Cote d'Ivoire: African Handball Clubs Championship - Three Cameroonian Clubs in Abidjan

A total of 21 clubs are taking part in the competition that kicked off yesterday in Abidjan Côte d'Ivoire.

The 40th of the African Handball Clubs Championship kicks off in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, today, October 18, 2018. The competition which is organised by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) brings together 21 clubs from 10 countries on the continent. Cameroon will be represented by three teams. They are FAP Handball Club of Yaounde (men), FAP Handball Club of Yaounde (women) and 2018 Cameroon Cup winners, Dynamique of Bokito (women).

The Cameroonian delegation left the country on October 18, 2018 for Abidjan. The objective of the Cameroonian teams is to reach the summit in the competition. Prior to their departure the coach of the FAP Handball women, Placid Tagne told Cameroon Tribune reporters that the players are ready for competition especially as they have just ended with the national championship. He said the team will work hard to improve the level of handball in Cameroon by winning a place on the podium.

According to the official programme FAP (men) will compete in Group A with Al Ahly of Egypt, Phoenix of Gabon, Red Stars of Côte d'Ivoire and USFA of Burundi. Group B comprises Zamalek of Egypt, Raja of Morocco, JSK of DR Congo, GSP of Algeria and Petrosport of Congo. In the women's category Dynamic of Bokito will clash with Angolan heavy weight, Petro Angola, Abo Sport of Congo, Bandama of Côte d'Ivoire and HC Heritage of Congo in Group A.

In Pool B, FAP women's team will face last year's winner Primero de Agosto of Angola, Africa Sport of Côte d'Ivoire, and HC Vainqueur of Congo. The competition promises to be stiff as each club will be out to win the title this time. The competition will run till October 28, 2018.