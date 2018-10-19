Madagascar: Malagasy National Team Rewarded

CELEBRATIONS following Madagascar's historic qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are a befitting… Read more »

After several years of fruitless attempts to qualify for the final phase of the Africa Nation's Cup, the Malagasy national team "The Barea" have finally done it. In recognition for what the team has done, the government has decided to reward the national team with 128,150 US dollars. The Barea sealed a place at next year's finals in Cameroon after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

