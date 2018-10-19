Nigeria: Boxing - Nigerian Okeke Fights American for LBF

Chinedu Okeke, the current HBE Light Middleweight Intercontinental Champion, will come up against a United States of America's veteran naval officer, Prince Shawn Michael Hamilton, in a HBE Middleweight International Championship. The fight is billed to hold at IfeanyiUbah Stadium in Nnewi.

According to a release from the promoters of the fight, Heritage Promotions, the fight will come up on December 30, 2018, at Nnewi and it will be partly bankrolled by Capital Oil and Gas, owned by Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, who indicated interest to host the event in Nnewi.

Samuel Opara, Director of Heritage Poductions, said that the Nigerian boxer, who is based in Senegal, will be entering the ring on the back of his recent triumph over Abdulkareem Ba of Senegal, whom he defeated in the Middleweight international fight in July to earn the intercontinental championship.

The promoters noted that this is an LBF (Legend Boxing Foundation), one of the world's sanctioning boxing association, with promotional and onther incentives at stake for the eventual winner between the Nigerian and his American challenger.

Meanwhile, speaking on the fight, Okeke noted that he has prepared for his challenger, expressing full confidence of overcoming Hamilton.

"There is no fear because this is all what we know how to do. I am looking forward to the fight with high optimism," he said. Okeke hails from Nnewi in the South East Nigeria.

On his own Dr. Ubah said that, "this is a welcome development for African Boxing which Heritage Entertainment is poised to redefine."