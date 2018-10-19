Kenya: Ex-Sports Boss Hassan Finally Arraigned Over Rio Debacle

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has been arraigned in Nairobi to face charges over his role in the mismanagement of funds for the athletics team that represented Kenya in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Mr Wario, now the Kenya ambassador to Austria, averted arrest on Thursday after obeying a court order to surrender to police.

Two other co-accused who are both former Ministry of Sports officials, Mr Haron Komen and Patrick Nkabu, are already in court.

However, the former National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock) President Kipchoge Keino, a sports legend, has not yet arrived in court but reports indicate he be used as a state witness by the prosecution.

Mr Wario is expected to be charged with abuse of office.

The former CS is accused of improperly conferring a benefit to six individuals by financing their travel to Rio, causing loss of public funds amounting to Sh5, 846,346.

He allegedly conferred a benefit of Sh1, 506,391 each to Mr Adan Omar Enow and James Gitau Singh.

Mr Richard Bura and Ms Monica Sairo were allegedly paid Sh 918, 391 each while Eunice Kerich and Samuel Njuguna Sh 498, 391 each too.

Mr Nkabu is accused of failing to comply with guidelines on the management of public funds that led to misuse of Sh22, 540,800 while Komen allegedly authorized unlawful payment in excess of $151,500 (Sh15.3 million) as allowances to the members of the Kenyan team.