Sudan: Al-Bashir Calls Opposition to Participate in Writing the Constitution

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir renewed call for all opposition forces to take part in writing the coming Sudan's permanent constitution and the 2020 elections.

Receiving the Chairman of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP),Thabo Mbeki in the Republican Palace Thursday the President underscored continuation in adopting dialogue with all parties for sake of unity sons of Sudan and participation in building the Homeland.

Thabo Mbeki said in a press statement following the meeting with President Al-Bashir that the meeting tackled some outstanding issues pertaining to agenda of negotiation over the Two Areas, South Kordofan and Blue Nile , and Darfur.

He said the Government's vision over comprehensive solution and its desire to engagement of all in dialogue encourage the mediation to continue efforts on peace and convey the government view over comprehensive solution to opposition in the two areas and Darfur.

Mbeki added that he congratulated President Al-Bashir on significant efforts he made for achieving peace in South Sudan State which, Mbeki explained, gave hope not for people of South Sudan only but for all people of the continent.