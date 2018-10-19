Sudan, Indonesia Agree to Develop Trade Relations

The state security prosecutor summoned a number of journalists to appear before the prosecutor in Khartoum on Tuesday. A… Read more »

Bali — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, head of Sudan delegation of Sudan participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) on the island of Bali, Indonesia, Dr. Mussalam Ahmed Al-Ameer has revealed an agreement with the Deputy Minister of Finance of Indonesia to develop relations between the two countries. Dr. Al-Ameer added that the agreement included the exchange of experience, capacity building of the Ministry of Finance's staff in the field of public finance management, as well as sending a team from Sudan to learn about Indonesia's experience in the development of public finance management and the development and management of revenues and customs, referring to the agreement on promotion of trade exchange between the two countries, particularly in the exports of Sudanese meat and oilseeds. This came during a meeting of the Sudan delegation with the Indonesian Deputy Minister of Finance, on the sidelines of the IMF and WB annual meetings, in which an agreement was reached on the arrangement of an Indonesian delegation visit to Sudan, comprising representatives of the government and the private sector to work with the Sudanese government and private sector on the development of trade relations and practical steps for increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

